Months-long investigation leads to arrest after search finds guns and drugs

GRAY'S HARBOR, Wash. — Drugs, guns, and bullets were found after an investigation in Gray’s Harbor County.

The Gray’s Harbor Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force (DTF) served a drug warrant after several months of investigating a suspect for drug sales.

During their search, they found drugs along with items used to sell drugs, 10 guns, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

The suspect could not have guns, as he is a convicted felon.

After the search, he was arrested for drug and illegal gun possession charges.

