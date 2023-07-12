WSDOT warns of ‘monster closures’ of SR 520, Montlake Boulevard

SEATTLE, CLYDE HILL — Transportation officials are warning drivers about what they are calling “monster closures” of State Route 520 and Montlake Boulevard for construction projects.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend closures of SR 520, July 14 to 17 and July 21 to 24

Westbound SR 520 between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and Interstate 5 in Seattle will close starting at 11 p.m. Friday, July 14, until 5 a.m. Monday, July 17. The same stretch of eastbound SR 520 will be down to one lane starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 14 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

After that, the open eastbound lane will close and all lanes of that stretch of SR 520 will stay closed until 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

The next weekend, all lanes of SR 520 will close again in both directions in the same location from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Montlake Boulevard July 14 to 24

To make matters worse, Montlake Boulevard will be fully closed to traffic for ten days starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 4 until Monday, July 24.

The closure is between East Hamlin Street and East Louisa Street. There will still be access for pedestrians and cyclists.

🚧 WEEKEND CLOSURES JULY 14-17🚧

🛑 Beginning at 11 p.m. on July 14, WB 520 and one lane of EB 520 will close. Then, at 9 a.m., the other lane of EB 520 will close. All of SR 520 will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. July 15 to 5 a.m. July 17. The trail remains open. pic.twitter.com/jZWKLoKLLq — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) July 11, 2023

