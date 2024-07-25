Monroe teacher allegedly manipulated multiple students into having sex with him

Originally posted at mynorthwest.com

A Monroe High School teacher allegedly manipulated multiple current and former students into having sex with him, according to The Everett Herald, citing court documents from the Snohomish County Superior Court.

The Herald reported he is facing two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, according to charging documents filed Monday.

Detectives arrested 53-year-old Giles Stanton in June for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017.

The victim stepped forward in May, disclosing her involvement with Stanton. Detectives corroborated her testimony, establishing probable cause for the Monroe Police Department (MPD) to arrest the man on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. (A statement about the arrest from the MPD can be viewed as a PDF here.)

Detectives suspected the man had a history of sexual misconduct involving other victims over the past several years. MPD reported at the end of February that a teacher was under investigation for misconduct with a student.

Monroe Police Chief Jeff Jolley praised the involvement of the school district and lauded the victim for revealing what she went through.

“The District’s cooperation has been crucial in our thorough examination of this case,” Jolley said. “We commend the victim for her courage in coming forward.”

Monroe School District Superintendent Shawn Woodward said in a statement in February the district was aware of the alleged misconduct.

“We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously,” Woodward said.

Woodward added the teacher went on paid leave and was prohibited from making any contact with students while officers investigated.

“We understand that this news may be upsetting to some of our students,” Woodward stated.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.

If anyone has information about the case or any other potential victims, they are encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department by calling 360-794-6300.

