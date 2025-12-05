Monroe Police: Suspected DUI driver ran face-first into building

MONROE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A suspected DUI driver ran face-first into a building in Monroe while trying to get away from police officers.

The Monroe Police Department said a 911 call helped them find the driver on November 30.

“A black Chevy Silverado was seen driving dangerously on US 2, hitting a curb and another vehicle,” police stated in a Facebook post. “Officers found the truck at EvergreenHealth Monroe.”

Driver collapses after crashing into Monroe building

Police said he ran away, but officers chased him.

Body camera footage shows him running into the side of a building, then collapsing onto the ground.

He was checked out and medically cleared to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges including DUI, hit-and-run, and other crimes.

“This incident is a reminder of how dangerous impaired driving is for everyone on the road,” law enforcement stated. “Let’s all do our part to keep our roads safe.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

