Monroe police respond to smash-and-grab at pawn shop

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police in Monroe responded to a smash-and-grab burglary at a pawn shop Tuesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., officers were at Pawn Fathers in the 19000 block of US 2, where a black Hyundai was found damaged and abandoned.

The driver of the Hyundai smashed into the front doors of the pawn shop, stealing undetermined items.

The Hyundai was confirmed as stolen from a nearby hotel.

