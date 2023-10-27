Monroe Police Department offers safe ‘meetup spot’ for strangers

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is offering a “meetup spot” for people looking to connect in a safe public environment.
Police say that the parking lot is a great opportunity for transactions with strangers.
“Whether it’s for OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, or any other reason, these spaces are available for your peace of mind,” said a spokesperson.
