Monroe Police Department offers safe ‘meetup spot’ for strangers

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is offering a “meetup spot” for people looking to connect in a safe public environment.

Police say that the parking lot is a great opportunity for transactions with strangers.

“Whether it’s for OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, or any other reason, these spaces are available for your peace of mind,” said a spokesperson.

Did you know that at the Monroe Police Department, we offer designated parking spaces for anyone seeking a safer and... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Friday, October 27, 2023

