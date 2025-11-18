Monroe dad accused of kidnapping his kids, trying to hit ex with her car that he stole

MONROE, Wash. — A father in Monroe has been arrested after police say he assaulted his girlfriend, took her car and abducted their kids.

The alleged incident unfolded on Nov. 14 when the man’s ex called 911 to say that he had just attacked her and drove off in her car. She told them that as he drove south on State Route 203, he allegedly tried to run her over.

The timeline of events is unclear, but it appears that she returned home after the alleged incident on SR 203 out of fear for the safety of her children, Monroe police said.

When she got home, her 7-year-old and 10-month old were missing, and she presumed that her ex-boyfriend had taken them, police said.

A statewide “Be on the Lookout” alert was issued to law enforcement agencies.

Monroe police were in the process of coordinating an AMBER Alert with the Washington State Patrol when a Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy located the suspect, the vehicle, and the children near Snoqualmie Pass.

The children were physically unharmed and were returned to their mother.

The 45-year-old man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment (threats to kill), and second-degree domestic violence assault.

