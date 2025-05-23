Molly Moon’s opens Seattle waterfront shop

SEATTLE, Wash. — Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is opening its newest scoop shop along Seattle’s waterfront.

The Washington Street Boat Landing Pergola shop opens at 3 p.m. Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store is just south of the Washington State Ferry Terminal near Pier 48 and the Seattle Aquarium.

The waterfront store will open daily at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The shop will feature Molly Moon’s full menu of homemade ice creams, toppings, sundaes, and milkshakes.

“Molly Moon’s represents exactly the kind of local, community-rooted business that makes our waterfront shine,” said Joy Shigaki, President & CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park. “As we prepare to bring Waterfront Park to life with beloved Seattle traditions and new cultural experiences, we’re proud to welcome a partner that shares our values of community care, sustainability, and joy.”

This will be the seventh Seattle location for Molly Moon’s. The company also has stores in Bellevue, Redmond, and Edmonds.

Every Molly Moon’s scoop shop partners with a food bank in the neighborhood where it’s located. The new Waterfront Park location will support the work of the Union Gospel Mission, which has been operating its soup kitchen since 1932.

Through Molly Moon’s nonprofit, the Anna Banana Milk Fund, 1% of annual sales, plus customer donations, are distributed to these local food bank partners.

