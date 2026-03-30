Molly Moon’s to open 12th Puget Sound-area location in April

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is opening its 12th location, this time in Kirkland.

This is the first Molly Moon’s location in Kirkland and the third on the east side. The newest scoop shop is expected to open at 105 Central Way on April 12.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the owner, Molly Moon Neitzel, originally planned to open the Kirkland location last year, but said a third new store just wasn’t doable at the time. Two locations in Seattle, on the waterfront and in West Seattle, opened last year.

But, according to Neitzel, Kirkland has been on her wish list for a long time. The first Molly Moon’s location opened in 2008 in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

“My goal is not national domination at all,” Neitzel told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “I have always believed in growing in concentric circles. Like, before we’re in Tacoma, we’ll be in a shop between Tacoma and Seattle, so that it’s easier on our delivery team and it logistically makes sense.”

According to Neitzel, Molly Moon’s has no plans to expand beyond the Puget Sound region at this time.

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