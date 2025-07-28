Missing huckleberry picker found after nine-hour search in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe after going huckleberry picking.

The woman was reported missing on July 23 at around 11 a.m., in the mountains west of Chewelah and Waitts Lake.

She had been out for about four hours before the call to 911, the sheriff’s office says.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Border Patrol, and Stevens County Search and Rescue teams joined in the search.

After more than nine hours, the woman was found safe at around 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.

MISSING WOMAN FOUND AFTER EXTENSIVE SEARCH On 07/23/25 just after 11:00 am Stevens County dispatch was notified of a... Posted by Stevens County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 24, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group