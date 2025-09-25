Missing 27-year-old woman from Bothell found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A woman who has been missing from Bothell since June was found dead in Mason County earlier this month, deputies now say.

On July 16, 2025, the Bothell Police Department first reported that 27-year-old Mallory Barbour was missing.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home in the Pioneer Hills/Morningside area of Bothell, Washington on the evening of June 24, 2025.

Family and friends told police at that time that it was out of character for her to be away from home or out of contact for that long.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Barbour’s body was found on timber land in the State Route 3 and Pickering Road area of Mason County, Washington on September 15, 2025.

On September 25, 2025, deputies shared with the public that Barbour’s body had been found, adding that “indications at the scene” show Barbour died from “homicidal violence.”

Deputies believe her remains had been at this location for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Ledford at 360-424-9670 ext. 844 or email Detective@masoncountywa.gov and reference case number 25-15562-1S16.

