Miss the last train? Sound Transit may add late-night bus from Everett to Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Sound Transit may soon offer overnight bus service between Everett and Seattle.

The agency stated that the idea is to help riders who miss the last Link light rail train, which usually ends before 1 a.m. It would also help early travelers heading to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Right now, the first southbound trains from Snohomish County don’t leave until around 5 a.m. The overnight bus could launch in fall 2026, when the 2 Line fully opens.

“When the 2 Line is fully open in 2026, 1 Line and 2 Line trains will each run every 8-10 minutes during the day, and every 12-15 minutes in the evening and early morning,” Sound Transit stated. “This will double the current Link service between Snohomish County and downtown Seattle, with service along this section every 4-5 minutes. In addition, both 1 Line and 2 Line trains will stop at the new Pinehurst Station.”

Sound Transit is gathering public feedback through Nov. 7. You can take the Sound Transit survey here.

