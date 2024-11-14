Misdemeanor booking changes at King County Jail changes how Seattle officers can make arrests

SEATTLE — King County Jail booking restrictions for misdemeanors have now been lifted because staffing levels are improving.

This changes how officers can make arrests in Seattle. Seattle Police officers can now arrest and book suspects for committing low-level offenses like shoplifting.

However, this only applies to Seattle officers, not the other police departments within King County, because while jail staffing is improving, there are still 60 vacancies that need to be filled.

During the pandemic, King County Corrections put restrictions in place to prevent jail overcrowding and the spread of COVID-19.

Even when the pandemic improved, the jail kept those restrictions because it was short 100 corrections officers and other resources.

Now a new contract between Seattle and King County means the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will have access to 135 beds for misdemeanor crimes. That’s still fewer than pre-pandemic, but a big improvement.

That means Seattle officers can also book people for crimes such as theft, public drug use, and property destruction.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell believes the lifted restrictions are important.

“Our approach to addressing people engaged in unlawful activities requires a diverse array of strategies and approaches, including the option to book someone into jail. We are working together to create a safer Downtown, a safer Seattle, and a safer King County.”

It’s also key to note that officers have always been able to book people for felony crimes and violent misdemeanors such as domestic violence and DUI.

©2024 Cox Media Group