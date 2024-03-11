Minor earthquake shakes Quilcene, west of Poulsbo

A minor earthquake shook Quilcene Sunday night, according to the USGS.
At about 7:14 p.m., the magnitude 2.09 hit approximately 5 kilometers southeast of Quilcene, at a depth of 22.7 kilometers.
Typically, humans don’t “feel” earthquakes below magnitude 3.0; however, pets may have been acting funny during the shake.
Hanging objects may have swung a little bit as well.
USGS reports a M2.09 earthquake, 5 km SE of Quilcene, Washington on 3/11/24 @ 2:14:15 UTC https://t.co/rWm0KtK7oO #earthquake— Every Earthquake (@everyEarthquake) March 11, 2024
