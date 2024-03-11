Local

Minor earthquake shakes Quilcene, west of Poulsbo

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A minor earthquake shook Quilcene Sunday night, according to the USGS.

At about 7:14 p.m., the magnitude 2.09 hit approximately 5 kilometers southeast of Quilcene, at a depth of 22.7 kilometers.

Typically, humans don’t “feel” earthquakes below magnitude 3.0; however, pets may have been acting funny during the shake.

Hanging objects may have swung a little bit as well.


