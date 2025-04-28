Mill Creek robotics team wins FIRST Robotics World Championship

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A high school in Mill Creek is celebrating its first-ever victory on the world stage.

Henry M. Jackson High School’s Team 2910, known as ‘Jack in the Bot,’ won the 2025 FIRST Robotics World Championship, held annually in Houston, Texas.

The global competition brought together 600 of the top high school robotics teams from 30 countries.

In robotics competitions, teams partner with others from different schools to form “alliances,” which change throughout the event.

Team 2910 joined forces with three teams—1323 MadTown Robotics and 5026 Iron Panthers from California, and 4272 Maverick Robotics from Indiana to win their division and advance to the championship bracket, known as Einstein.

Jack in the Bot also received the Innovation in Control Award. It highlights the team’s technical talent and problem-solving skills.

“Everybody on the team went into the event excited and focused; we were going to be competing with and against the best teams in FRC,” said Coach Steve Kaneb. “Achieving our team goal of winning the world championship just took all of us.”

According to a news release from the Everett School District, the road to the championship was filled with high-stakes matches and a pivotal maneuver by Jack in the Bot’s robot that helped secure victory in the final match of the season.

“We are incredibly proud of the momentous success of our own Team 2910,” said Principal Sechin Tower. “Their innovation, teamwork and perseverance exemplify the very best of what our students can achieve. Congratulations to our champions!”

