Mill Creek Community Food Bank recovering after a tree crashed into its food storage containers

MILL CREEK, Wash. — “It was like, tree everywhere!”

One big tree did a lot of damage at the Mill Creek Community Food Bank during last week’s windstorm.

Executive Director Tom Sweeney says the tree crashed onto a steel container, denting the structure and poking holes through the roof.

“I can’t believe it – that’s a steel container. I thought a tree with bounce off it, I mean, it looks like a car crash,” said Sweeney.

The tree also damaged a couple of trailers where food is stored and sorted.

Now, ceilings bulge and leak when it rains.

Thankfully, the tree missed a tent, so they’re now having to move more stuff in to do all they can to help feed around 2,400 people a week.

That includes their Backpacks of Hope program, which helps 500 local school kids in need, with food every weekend.

“We gotta keep going – we have kids that are looking forward to those bags on Friday,” said Carolanne Holly, a volunteer.

Sweeney says there’s around $60,000 in damages.

But with support from the community, they’re confident they’ll be able to regroup.

“It’s just really encouraging when you see how people rally around and want to help – gives me a lot of hope,” said Sweeney.

