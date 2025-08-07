Mid-level drug dealer arrested in Thurston County; fentanyl, ghost gun, $116K seized

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT) arrested a mid-level “poly dealer” last week following an ongoing investigation, seizing $116K in cash, 21 pounds of fentanyl, and multiple other narcotics.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on August 4, TNT executed a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer at a home along School Street SE.

The search warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation, in which Task Force detectives conducted numerous controlled buys of illegal drugs from the dealer while monitoring his dealing activity.

TNT reported that the warrant yielded 21 pounds of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, meth, LSD, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, DMT, and other poly drugs.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, ‘polydrug use’ is a term for the use of more than one drug or type of drug at the same time or one after another. Polydrug use can involve both illicit drugs and legal substances, such as alcohol and medications.

Additionally, Sheriff Sanders says detectives seized $116,000 cash from drug sales, jewelry, drug-dealing paraphernalia, a 2025 Toyota Camry, and a “ghost gun,” a handgun with no serial number.

The suspect was booked for numerous felony drug and firearm-related offenses, and bail was set at $25,000, according to the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force.

The Narcotics Task Force is a joint task force effort between TCSO, WA State DOC, and Homeland Security. Other assisting agencies with this case include Lacey PD, Olympia PD, Tacoma PD, and the FBI.

