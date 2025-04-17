Local

Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and over 100 rounds of ammo seized in North Seattle arrest

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Seattle Police Dept. (Seattle Police Dept.)
NORTH SEATTLE — Seattle Police seized a large amount of drugs, ammunition, and cash following an arrest in North Seattle.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police saw plastic bags, which may have included drugs, sticking out of the man’s clothing, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

Following his arrest, SPD officers recovered:

  • 141.8g Methamphetamine
  • 17.3g Fentanyl
  • 45.2g Cocaine
  • 9.9g Heroin
  • 5.5g M30 pills (suspected fentanyl)

Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and over 100 rounds of ammo seized in North Seattle arrest (Seattle Police Dept.)

After getting a warrant to search the man’s car on Wednesday, police seized:

  • $2019.58 cash
  • 101 shotgun shells
  • digital scale, 20 plastic baggies
  • multi-colored gun lighter
  • plastic baggie with narcotics
  • 105 packages of Suboxone
  • EBT cards

The man was booked into the King County Jail, and the Narcotics Unit is investigating the case, SPD said.

