NORTH SEATTLE — Seattle Police seized a large amount of drugs, ammunition, and cash following an arrest in North Seattle.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police saw plastic bags, which may have included drugs, sticking out of the man’s clothing, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

Following his arrest, SPD officers recovered:

141.8g Methamphetamine

17.3g Fentanyl

45.2g Cocaine

9.9g Heroin

5.5g M30 pills (suspected fentanyl)

Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and over 100 rounds of ammo seized in North Seattle arrest (Seattle Police Dept.)

After getting a warrant to search the man’s car on Wednesday, police seized:

$2019.58 cash

101 shotgun shells

digital scale, 20 plastic baggies

multi-colored gun lighter

plastic baggie with narcotics

105 packages of Suboxone

EBT cards

The man was booked into the King County Jail, and the Narcotics Unit is investigating the case, SPD said.

