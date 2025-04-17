Meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and over 100 rounds of ammo seized in North Seattle arrest

NORTH SEATTLE — Seattle Police seized a large amount of drugs, ammunition, and cash following an arrest in North Seattle.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police saw plastic bags, which may have included drugs, sticking out of the man’s clothing, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.
Following his arrest, SPD officers recovered:
- 141.8g Methamphetamine
- 17.3g Fentanyl
- 45.2g Cocaine
- 9.9g Heroin
- 5.5g M30 pills (suspected fentanyl)
After getting a warrant to search the man’s car on Wednesday, police seized:
- $2019.58 cash
- 101 shotgun shells
- digital scale, 20 plastic baggies
- multi-colored gun lighter
- plastic baggie with narcotics
- 105 packages of Suboxone
- EBT cards
The man was booked into the King County Jail, and the Narcotics Unit is investigating the case, SPD said.
©2025 Cox Media Group