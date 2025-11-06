Meet Seattle Storm’s new head coach, Sonia Raman

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm has announced Sonia Raman as their new head coach, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first head coach of Indian descent in the league’s history.

Raman, who was introduced this afternoon, brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including her recent position as an assistant coach with the New York Liberty and her time with the Memphis Grizzlies in player development.

“A passionate coach. A coach that really cares and one who is kind of obsessed with how to get better and how to make this team the best that we can possibly be,” Raman said during her introduction.

Talisha Rhea, the Storm’s general manager, praised Raman as a trailblazer, saying, “Sonia is a trailblazer and learning about her both career path to get to here to Seattle was really moving.”

Raman had a successful tenure at MIT, where she led the team to multiple conference championships. Raman expressed her commitment to opening doors for future generations, stating, “I need to make sure that I do a good job so that I am not the last and that I do open doors for this next generation.”

Raman emphasized the importance of developing ‘championship habits’ every day, as she looks to build on the team’s legacy of success, which includes four championship banners.

“Their sacrifice and hard work, selflessness, putting the team first. I think that all of those things are the beginnings of the culture and the formula for success and then you build from there,” Raman explained.

With her introduction complete, Coach Raman is eager to begin assembling her staff and preparing for the upcoming 2026 season, aiming to lead the Seattle Storm to further success.

©2025 Cox Media Group