Meet Onion! Blind seal finds new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. — A blind harbor seal has found a new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

His name is Onion and he’s 11 years old.

He was found in 2015, stranded at just 17 months old on Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He was rescued by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and admitted to the National Marine Life Center’s marine animal hospital on Cape Cod for rehabilitation before joining the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

During his recovery, Onion developed a serious eye infection that left him blind in his right eye and with a lesion in his left eye, making him non-releasable to the wild. Since then, he’s had both eyes removed for his own comfort.

Onion lived in Cleveland for about 10 years. He recently relocated to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium after receiving an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation with the zoo’s two females, Riley and Qilak.

“Animals like Onion remind us how adaptable and resilient marine mammals can be when given the right care,” said Jen DeGroot, the Rocky Shores Curator at Point Defiance Zoo. “We’re excited for guests to get to know him and see how well he’s adjusting to his new home.”

According to the zoo, Onion is already getting along swimmingly with Qilak and Riley. Qilak, born in 2004, is the eldest of the trio and is known by keepers for her calm, confident demeanor. Riley, born in 2011, is described as shy and sweet.

“We’re incredibly proud of the care our team provided to Onion during his time at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. “We are happy he will be at a facility that will support his long-term wellbeing and continued success. His Species Survival Plan recommendation reflects the importance of accredited zoos working together to advance conservation, and we know he will serve as an inspiring public ambassador for harbor seals and marine life.”

The community is invited to meet Onion this weekend during his public debut, March 27-March 29.

©2026 Cox Media Group