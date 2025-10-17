Meet the Kitsap County K9s working to prevent drug overdoses at the jail

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — When you think of a police K9, yellow labs and golden retrievers probably don’t come to mind.

At the Kitsap County Jail, two golden K9’s, George and Andy, help their handlers search for narcotics that may have been smuggled in.

Officer Montgomery, Andy’s handler, said that one of the biggest issues of smuggled in items that the Kitsap County Jail sees is fentanyl.

Officer Haney, Geroge’s handler, said that since the introduction of the drug dogs, the jail has gone from two to three overdoses a month to about two a year.

“They can get drugs past our pat searches and strip searches. They can get drugs past the scanners, but they can’t get drugs past the dogs,” officer Haney said.

