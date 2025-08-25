Mechanics on test flight taken to hospital after crash at Pierce County Airport

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a small plane landed off the runway at Pierce County Airport, also known as Thun Field, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The call came in at 2:59 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials said the aircraft had been undergoing maintenance and was on a test flight with mechanics on board when the landing mishap occurred.

Emergency crews responded quickly and transported the two occupants to a hospital as a precaution.

Authorities confirmed the injuries were minor.

The incident happened at the general aviation airport located south of Puyallup, which primarily serves private pilots and small aircraft.

Video courtesy Matthew Washam

©2025 Cox Media Group