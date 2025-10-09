Mayor Harrell signs order to block federal troop deployment in Seattle

Seattle — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has signed two executive orders to prepare the city for a potential deployment of federal troops.

Although there is no indication that such a deployment is imminent.

The first order aims to direct the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and City staff on how to interact or respond in anticipation of federal intervention.

The order states city attorneys to explore legal options and reiterates the SPD’s jurisdiction.

It explains that orders come from City leaders, not federal law enforcement, and directs city staff to cooperate with protest organizers in an effort to avoid federal intervention.

“President Trump is unilaterally ramping up his military occupation of American Cities.” Harrel said, “He’s even going as far as circumventing a court order from a judge that he appointed.”

The second order prohibits law enforcement officers from wearing masks, requires badges to be displayed, and bans immigration enforcement from staging on city property. It also strengthens services for immigrant communities by reinforcing programs like “know your rights” initiatives.

“We’ve all seen photos and videos of masked ICE agents literally kidnapping people from neighborhoods, from our streets, and sidewalks with impunity,” Harrell said.

The Mayor admits the city does not have enforcement mechanisms for badges and masks at this time, but hopes they will be developed in a few weeks.

Harrell will also cooperate with the Attorney General and the Governor’s office about legal strategies should troops be deployed.

He believes that the White House has already taken action to deploy troops in Seattle.

Stephen Miller, a senior White House advisor, stated, “The president has a very broad range and set of authorities when it comes to deploying federal assets,” highlighting the federal government’s stance on protecting federal property.

Miller said to CNN that “The President has plenary authority.” Cornell Law defines “plenary authority” as “power that is wide-ranging, broadly construed, and often limitless for all practical purposes.”

As Seattle braces for the possibility of federal troop deployment, city officials continue to emphasize local autonomy and legal preparedness.

The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions between city and state leaders to address potential federal actions.

