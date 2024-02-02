Mayor Harrell to break ground on new North Seattle fire station Monday

NORTH SEATTLE, Wash. — Mayor Bruce Harrell will join community leaders on Monday as crews break ground for Fire Station 31 in North Seattle.

Construction of the 22,000-square-foot station is expected to be finished in late 2025.

The new site will serve the growing needs of the North Seattle community.

“Following an extensive search process that included community input and considerations for criteria such as ability to meet service response times, size of property, safety, access to arterial roadways, and other factors, the City identified and approved a new location for the permanent station,” said a spokesperson.

The new station will house a ladder truck, fire engine, and a medic unit while having space for a new mental health program.









