Maybe they won’t notice: Stolen lime green Kia going 100 mph prompts police chase

NORTH BEND, Wash. — If the driver of a stolen lime green Kia wanted to be inconspicuous, perhaps it was his “opposite day.”

Whatever the case, the driver and the car certainly stood out to people and police in North Bend.

At around 7:30 am. Friday, emergency dispatchers began getting 911 calls about a recklessly driven Kia tearing down East North Bend Way near the Shell station at more than 100 mph.

The license plate came back to a stolen car, and one caller said they saw a gun in the Kia.

Snoqualmie Police officers found the Kia near the Les Schwab at 610 East North Bend Way and tried to pull it over. Instead of stopping, the driver headed east on Cedar Falls Way through a construction zone, with police close behind.

The chase then went into a neighborhood, where an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), which stopped the car, but not its driver, who got out and took off.

As officers ran after the suspect, a gun dropped or fell out of his pocket.

When officers caught up with him near Patkanim Avenue SE and SE 10th Street, the man pulled a knife and started coming toward them.

When police commanded the man to drop the weapon, he complied and was taken into custody.

He’s now facing multiple felony charges.

If you witnessed the PIT of the Kia or the suspect’s arrest, you’re asked to call 425-888-3333 and choose option 1 so investigators can speak with you.

