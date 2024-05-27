Mason County SWAT team arrests drive-by shooting suspect

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Around 3 a.m. Monday morning Mason County deputies were called out to the Pickering Park & Ride area off State Route 3 for shots fired.

Deputies spotted a vehicle in the area but were unable to catch up to it.

Deputies found several bullet casings in the road. It doesn’t appear anyone was shot.

Later deputies found the suspect vehicle at a residence on East Phillips Lake Loop Road.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked on first degree assault and drive-by shooting.

