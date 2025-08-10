Mason County Human Society tries to rehome 81 cats after hoarding case

BELFAIR, Wash. — The Humane Society of Mason County (HSMC) rescued 81 cats from a home in Belfair, Washington, with the help of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

HSMC says that cats were found in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

They were also fearful of human contact and had never had any veterinary care.

The rescue operation took 21 hours and multiple trips.

“We may be a small shelter with a small staff, but we are doing the work of much larger organizations,” said Katherine Johnson, Executive Director of HSMC.

The property that housed the cats had been known for the sickly kittens that were seen in the neighborhood for years.

Many of the kittens require extensive medical and socialization care before they can be adopted.

HSMC says that they filled every space they had available.

Many of the cats were transferred into care at other facilities in to help give the cats the care they needed.

Just two months ago, HSMC took in 46 cats from another home in Shelton.

HSMC is asking for help with medical expenses, as well as foster homes to make room for future rescues.

Those interested in donating or fostering can visit their website for more information.

