Mason County deputies arrest suspect on multiple identity theft and fraud warrants

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the Enforcement Team arrested a suspect with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The suspect was arrested following a series of investigations into mail theft, identity theft, fraud, and forgery.

The sheriff department says that most of the victims were Mason County and but also there were victims in neighboring areas.

Deputies discovered the suspect hiding in a small closet during a search of her mother’s home.

The suspect listen to the deputies’ commands and was taken into custody.

She was booked on her outstanding warrants.

