Masked men caught on video burglarizing Seattle photo studio

SEATTLE — More Seattle business owners are dealing with overnight break-ins.

A photo studio in the Roosevelt neighborhood was targeted over the weekend.

“I’ve heard of other businesses down on 65th in the neighborhood that are always getting broken into and I’ve always felt lucky that hasn’t happened to us,” said Bri Henak, owner of Rowland Studio.

That was until early Saturday morning when two masked men pried open the front door to her studio on Roosevelt Way.

“They pulled out boxes and opened things and pulled stuff down off of the shelves… stole one of my printers off the desk,” said Henak.

She says the thieves actually left for a couple of minutes, then returned to steal more stuff – including $6,000 worth of lighting equipment.

“I’m sure they were looking for cameras. Other production video places getting robbed and the big ticket items are their cameras,” said Henak.

Henak says the thieves didn’t find any of her cameras.

Not the case for Playfish Media in North Seattle, where just the night before, thieves broke in and stole $45,000 worth of gear.

“Instantly I thought ‘ok they probably went for cameras and lenses’ – and that’s exactly what they took,” said owner Jillian Suleski.

Suleski says she had just heard about a string of burglaries at local production houses.

“I started getting a little nervous and thinking we should really beef up our security and we had just ordered air tags and cameras and other security equipment,” said Suleski.

Meanwhile, Henak is hoping rising crime doesn’t force her to leave the neighborhood.

“I’m just doing what I can to kind of defend my stuff, my space, and stay here,” Henak said.

Both business owners say they are insured.

SPD is investigating both burglaries.

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