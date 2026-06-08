Iranian national pleads guilty in Seattle to smuggling military technology to Iran

A 44-year-old Iranian citizen admitted to smuggling military technology to Iran, including parts for military sonar systems purchased from a Washington business.

Reza Dindar pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Friday to two counts of export to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the U.S., according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dindar was arrested in Panama in July 2025 at the request of the United States. He was then extradited to the U.S. in April 2026.

The smuggling in this case violated sanctions against Iran imposed by the president’s executive order in March 1995 and reimposed in 2001, according to records filed in the case.

“The orders prohibit the unauthorized exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the U.S. of any goods, technology, or services to Iran or the Government of Iran; as well as the exportation or supply of goods, technology, or services to persons in third countries knowing or with reason to know that the goods, technology or services are intended for supply, trans-shipment, or re-exportation to Iran,” the attorney’s office stated.

Company secretly procured U.S. goods for Iran

Between 2010 and 2014, Dindar managed a business called New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China, according to the plea agreement. The company hid the fact that it was procuring items in the U.S. for companies in Iran.

“It fraudulently claimed the goods were destined for China,” the attorney’s office stated.

In 2011 and 2012, Dindar and his coconspirators used deception to purchase parts for three military sonar systems from a business in western Washington. The group claimed the systems would be used by a company in China, but the plan was actually to ship the parts through China to Iran.

Officials noted export to an embargoed country is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Smuggling goods from the U.S. is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Dindar’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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