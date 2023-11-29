Marysville School District facing ‘extreme’ budget crisis that could close schools, eliminate sports

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School District is in a budget crisis. While the year isn’t over yet, the district told KIRO 7 they’re facing a $17 million shortfall, even borrowing from their Capital Fund to make payroll for November and December.

In a statement, the district said:

Looking ahead to the coming school year, the District may have to consider multiple options, including closing schools and school-based programs, eliminating all sports, and closing the MPHS pool.

Parents said they’re worried about the impact these potential cuts will have on their children.

“I’m frustrated that the cuts aren’t coming from the top,” said Jessica.

Parent Jalleh Hooman said class sizes are a huge concern if schools are closed.

“When we’re talking increasing class sizes to 35 to 40 students, I think any parent should be concerned about the quality of their student’s education,” she said.

Teachers are concerned about their education as well.

“Some of the budget cut possibilities that they’ve floated are pretty extreme,” said Becky Roberts with the Marysville Education Association.

She pointed out that staff already faced cuts over the summer.

“All of a sudden we need more money, we need more cuts. There’s just not much more to cut,” said Roberts.

Meanwhile, the school said a double levy failure in 2022 is to blame for the shortfall, costing the district $25 million in necessary funds.

The district told KIRO 7 that its plans for loans have fallen through, forcing the district to address the shortfall quickly.

In a statement, the district writes in part:

As you know, school finance is complex and difficult to understand in normal circumstances. We are in unprecedented times and no district our size has ever been in this position in the state.

Parents planned a protest ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Some brought signs that said “Stop Cutting Closest to Our Kids.”

