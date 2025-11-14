Marysville police stop 80 drivers in six-hour speed emphasis

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 10, the Marysville Police Department conducted a targeted traffic enforcement emphasis along State Avenue between 100th Street NE and 116th Street NE, where locals say speeding is a constant concern.

The six-hour operation focused on “high-priority violations, including speeding and seatbelt usage.”

This was done, in part, in honor of a 16-year-old who was killed by a driver going too fast.

“This stretch of State Avenue has become a growing concern following its conversion to a five-lane configuration. Since its opening, the area has experienced a notable increase in crashes, prompting the need for targeted enforcement,” Marysville PD said.

During the operation, patrol officers responded to a high number of violations and conducted 80 traffic stops and issued 74 infractions.

Two arrests were made for driving with a suspended license.

