Marysville police search for witnesses in deadly crash

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department is searching for witnesses after a deadly crash last Thursday.

According to police, a Chevrolet Suburban collided head-on with a Ford F-250 truck near 132nd St. and Smokey Point Blvd at around 12 p.m. on July 16.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Everett, was determined to have passed away in the accident. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Suburban, a 32-year-old Arlington woman, and her three children, an 8-year-old and two 1-year-olds, were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As the Traffic Collision Investigations Unit continues to work, police are now asking anyone who saw the incident—or observed driving behavior leading up to it—to contact them.

“At the time of the incident, we believe we spoke with all witnesses and collected all available footage, but we want to ensure that anyone who did not speak with law enforcement that day reaches out,” they added in a social media post.

If you have any details you’d like to share, you can reach out to the lead investigator, Officer Lex Warbis, by email: Awarbis@marysvillewa.gov or by phone: 360-322-8615.

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