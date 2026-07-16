Man dies in Marysville head-on collision

A 55-year-old Everett man died in a two-car head-on collision just before 1 pm Thursday, according to the Marysville police department.

The accident happened in the 13200 block of Smokey Point Blvd. Officers and fire personnel arrived on-scene and learned a Chevrolet Suburban had struck a Ford F-250 truck.

The man driving the truck was determined to have passed away in the accident. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Suburban, a 32-year-old Arlington woman, and her three children, ages 8 and two 1-year-olds, were all transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to the department, surrounding roads were closed and will remain closed while the Marysville Collision Investigation Unit completes its work.

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