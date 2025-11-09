Marysville to hold public ceremony honoring late police K-9s

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The City of Marysville and the Marysville Police Department will host a public ceremony to honor K-9 Copper and K-9 Steele, who recently passed.

The ceremony will be held at Delta Plaza outside the Marysville Civic Center on Friday, Nov. 14.

K-9 Copper, a German shepherd, died during emergency surgery on Oct. 3.

K-9 Steele, a Belgian Malinois, passed peacefully a couple of days later on Oct. 16.

Both dogs worked 600 patrol and narcotics deployments and took part in 400 arrests.

“These dogs weren’t just assets, they were family,” said Police Chief Erik Scairpon. “Their impact on our department and our city is immeasurable. We grieve their loss deeply and honor the service they gave without hesitation.”

The Marysville Police Department says their K-9 vehicles will be parked at Delta Plaza as a tribute from Nov. 12 to 14.

The public can leave messages and items of remembrance for both dogs.

