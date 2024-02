AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are looking for the owner of an “adorable little lamb.”

Animal Control Officer Ray Peckham found the animal wandering the 600 block of I Street Northeast.

“If you’re missing a lamb (or happen to go by the name Mary), please reach out to the Auburn Police Department,” said the department in a post.

If this is your lamb call animal control at 253-931-3062.

Proof of ownership will be required.





