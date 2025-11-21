Marshawn Lynch conducts ‘Swan Lake’ with Houston Symphony in latest post-NFL side quest

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Marshawn Lynch is back in the spotlight, but not on the field.

The former Seahawks star running back is now an NFL ambassador. On Thursday night, he stepped onto a different stage, leading the Houston Symphony in Swan Lake.

Ahead of Thursday Night Football (TNF), in which the Texans defeated the Bills 23-19, Lynch visited the Houston Symphony to conduct Swan Lake in a Houston-based episode of his Amazon Prime show, “N Yo City.” In the latest episode, Lynch receives a conducting tutorial from Houston Symphony principal conductor Steven Reineke.

“‘N Yo City’ features Lynch’s one-of-a-kind style and humor as he interacts with the people and unique characteristics of the cities participating in TNF matchups,” Amazon stated.

His Amazon show showcasing the host cities of TNF matchups is just one of many “side quests” the two-time All-Pro running back has been pursuing in retirement.

Marshawn Lynch spotted as NFL cameraman

Lynch, fresh off of adding seven film credits — including an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance as Mr. G in “Bottoms” — and even more television appearances to his resume, flashed his latest passion, being an NFL photographer during the 2025 preseason.

Those watching the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason debut Thursday night may have noticed him on the sidelines at Lumen Field, camera in hand. When sophomore running back George Holani broke off a 24-yard touchdown run, he bumped into Lynch. The five-time ProBowler threw out a stiff arm not to break a tackle, but to save his photography gear.

Lynch’s busy retirement

Lynch became a member of the Seattle Kraken ownership group in 2022 after he joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship the year prior. Other business investments include launching Dodi Blunts, a crafted cannabis brand based in Oakland that distributes to 24 retailers throughout California’s Bay Area. The Last Prisoner Project — a nonprofit organization focused on cannabis-related criminal justice reform — has partnered with Dodi Blunts.

Lynch can also be seen as part of the analyst team for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. He will also have a role in the upcoming third season of “Euphoria,” but photography might be his newest hobby, following in the footsteps of Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson. Griffey recently received praise for his photography at the Masters tournament this year.

