Mariners survey fans on street preachers outside T-Mobile Park amid complaints

In response to negative public opinion surrounding street preachers outside T-Mobile Park during pre-game festivities, the Seattle Mariners created a survey to collect fans’ thoughts on the noise.

The street preachers have attended various events in Seattle, oftentimes equipped with large signage and speakers, speaking to eventgoers about their religious beliefs.

Fans have previously expressed their disagreements with the individuals due to amplifying their messages through a megaphone, which may breach the City of Seattle’s Municipal Code for outdoor amplified sound.

Seattle Mariners survey surfaces online

The Mariners’ survey initially surfaced in a Reddit post, picturing a sign created by the park that included a QR code and a request for fans’ comments.

The survey includes three questions, asking fans to comment on the noise they heard on their way into the park, if any.

Did you experience amplified noise outside T-Mobile Park today? If so, what was the source of the noise, and how did it affect your experience? If you’ve previously visited T-Mobile Park, did you have a similar experience with amplified noise? If so, how would you describe your previous experience? Have any visits to T-Mobile Park that included exposure to amplified noise affected your sense of personal safety, well-being, or your willingness to visit the ballpark again?

“The Mariners care deeply about all our guests and are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable ballpark environment,” the team stated. “We invite you to share your experience by answering a few questions below.”

Americans’ First Amendment rights grant Seattle’s street preachers the ability to express their opinions in public; however, Seattle limits amplified sound to 55 decibels in residential and 60 decibels in commercial areas.

“I’m a [First Amendment] guy all the way. If you want to talk loudly at a corner? Be my guest. You don’t get to yell into a megaphone and hurt my ears to push your point,” a Reddit user stated. “That is where we all should draw the line. Preach from the corner at the top of your voice if you like, but no more loudspeakers, megaphones, or mics and amps.”

MyNorthwest has reached out to the Mariners for comment.

