Mariners sign slugging DH/catcher Mitch Garver to 2-year deal

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have signed 32-year-old Mitch Garver to a two-year contract with a mutual option running through the 2026 season.

The deal was officially announced by General Manager Justin Hollander on Thursday.

The Mariners roster now holds 37 players out of a possible 40.

“Mitch is a hitter we had targeted from the start of the offseason,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “He’s a proven winner who brings a strong combination of zone discipline, on-base skills, and power to the middle of our lineup, while also adding tough-to-find depth at key positions.”

In 2023, Garver hit 19 homers in just 87 games with a .270 batting average and .370 on-base percentage.

The 220-pound designated hitter has appeared in a total of 7 Major League seasons with both Minnesota and Texas in 450 career games.

Garver was named an American League Silver Slugger in 2019 after ranking eighth in the Majors. He is also a World Series champion.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 out of the University of New Mexico.

