Mariners and ROOT Sports announce direct-to-consumer streaming

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Victor Robles #10 after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-4. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and ROOT Sports are now offering direct-to-consumer streaming for in-market viewers for a $19.99 a month subscription.

The deal includes no blackouts and no cable subscription is required with the ROOT Sports Stream app, the Mariners and ROOT announced on Friday.

Viewers with ROOT Sports included with their cable subscription can sign in to the app with no additional cost, the company said.

The Mariners are the latest MLB team to announce a direct-to-consumer streaming option with regional sports networks.

“We know fans are eagerly anticipating Mariners Opening Day and we are thrilled to offer them another way to access ROOT SPORTS,” Vice President of Affiliate & RSN Operations at ROOT SPORTS, Sabrina Taylor said. “ROOT SPORTS Stream includes new features and a refreshed interface that will appeal to both existing TV Everywhere users as well as new direct-to-consumer subscribers,” she continued.

