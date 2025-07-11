Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez won’t participate in All-Star Game

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced that outfielder Julio Rodriguez will not participate in the All-Star Game next week.

According to Sports Illustrated, per the Mariners:

"Julio Rodriguez who was voted into the 2025 All-Star Game via the players ballot, will not be able to participate this year. He will take the break to recuperate, rest and prepare for the second half."

He was set to be one of four Mariners heading to Atlanta, along with catcher Cal Raleigh and pitchers Bryan Woo and Andrés Muñoz.

On social media, Rodriguez wrote:

“I’m really honored that my peers voted me into the All-Star Game – that means a lot to me,” Rodríguez posted on social media. “As much as I’d love to be out there, I’ve got to take this time to take care of my body and make sure I’m feeling right for the second half of the season. It’s definitely tough to miss out on the All-Star experience, but I’ll be cheering on all the guys and wishing them and their families an amazing week.”

Go Mariners pic.twitter.com/DBqd8KUFt0 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) July 11, 2025

Last Sunday, he was announced as a reserve for the team following a players voting ballot. This would have been his third All Star apperance.

Rodriguez has had a difficult first half of the season-- his batting average dropped to .244 and his on-base percentage dipped to .301, according to Sports Illustrated.

