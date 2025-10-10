Mariners fan robbed of custom jerseys, memorabilia ahead of ALDS Game 5

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Many Mariners fans had a tough time sleeping Thursday night in anticipation of Friday’s Game 5 at T-Mobile Park against Detroit.

One fan who will be there was losing sleep for a different reason: someone stole his unique collection of Mariners gear.

Daniel Carroll lives on Mercer Island, and he’s been a lifelong fan.

His week started on a high note when the team won Game 2 against the Tigers on Sunday.

Then, Monday morning? Heartache.

Carroll went to his storage unit in his apartment building and noticed that someone had gotten into it.

“The latch here had just been pried off,” he told KIRO 7 News.

He said someone stole about two dozen jerseys and shirts right off the rack.

“It was full like it was just jerseys and jerseys,” he said.

Some were custom-made with heavy sentimental value.

“There’s a like a royal blue T-shirt that we had made that my mom cross-stitched that says big Maple on it for James Paxton that he signed when I got to meet him on the field one time, so that was really cool,” he told KIRO 7.

He said he had some older jerseys and a few batting practice ones from the early ’90s.

Carroll told KIRO 7 he’s keeping an eye out to see if any of his items pop up online, but he’s not sure he will ever get any of it back.

“I don’t have any ill will towards whoever took it, like I get it… like I’m not even working right now, I could use a quick buck,” he shared. “I get it, but there’s some really sentimental stuff in there.”

He still has a few treasured items not kept in the storage room, including a jersey he’ll wear for Friday’s Game 5.

“If it’s going to be Game 5, it’s got to be Edgar and it’s got to be 95 with that patch,” he said.

The winner of Game 5 will go on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

