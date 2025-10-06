Mariners even the series with victory over the Tigers in ALDS Game 2

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bounced back from last night’s loss to the Detroit Tigers to earn their first postseason win since 2001 against Cleveland.

The game began with a pitchers’ duel between Tarik Skubal and Luis Castillo.

Skubal recorded nine strikeouts, while Castillo allowed zero earned runs, keeping the game scoreless until the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jorge Polanco homered off Skubal to put the M’s on the board.

But Polanco wasn’t done.

He came back to homer again off the Cy Young winner with a fly ball out to left field, putting the Mariners up by 2 in the 6th inning.

Polanco had a standout night with two home runs and two RBIs.

He also became the fourth player in Mariners history to hit two home runs in a postseason game, joining the likes of Jay Buhner, Ken Griffey Jr., and Edgar Martínez.

But the Tigers weren’t going down without a fight.

Spencer Torkelson hit a line drive to right field, scoring Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene to tie the game 2–2.

However, it was the eighth inning that really heated up for the Mariners.

Cal Raleigh’s double to right field was followed by another double from Julio Rodríguez in the bottom of the eighth.

Raleigh scored, putting the Mariners up by 3-2.

Mariners and Tigers will play Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday in Detroit at Comerica Park.

