Mariners announce ticket sales dates for T-Mobile Park postseason games

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are at the top of the American League West Division with the postseason just around the corner.

The Mariners announced that tickets for the Wild Card and Division Series games at T-Mobile Park will go on sale starting September 24.

Tickets will be available to the general public on September 25 at 12:00 p.m.

But some fans can get their hands on tickets sooner.

Season ticket holders will get access to postseason ticket sales on September 24.

You can still get season ticket access if you purchase a Mariners Homestretch Flex Plan by Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Mariners Mail & 24247 Text Subscribers will get access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. on September 25.

Fans can still get access to this presale window by signing up for Mariners Mail & 24247 Text by 11:59 p.m. on September 24.

All Mariners’ postseason ticket information can be found here.

