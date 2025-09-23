Mariners announce sellout for Dodgers series

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced that the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park is sold out for all three games of the series.

The M’s are on the brink of clinching a wildcard spot on Tuesday with a win against the Rockies and a Yankees win against the White Sox.

The American League West Division title is within their grasp, a feat the Mariners haven’t achieved since 2001.

They can clinch the AL West on Wednesday with any combination of Mariners wins and Astros losses that add up to three.

If Seattle sweeps Colorado and the Detroit Tigers lose at least one game, the Mariners can clinch the number 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Tickets for the Rockies series are available for less than $20 at Mariners.com/Tickets.

Postseason tickets will go on sale starting at noon PT on September 25 at Mariners.com/Postseason.

©2025 Cox Media Group