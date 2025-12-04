Mariners announce the return of FanFest to kick off the 2026 season

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are kicking off the 2026 season with the return of FanFest.

The two-day event will take place at T-Mobile Park and will give fans the chance to meet players and participate in various activities.

Several Mariners players will be in attendance, including last season’s home run leader, Cal Raleigh, as well as George Kirby, Josh Naylor and Julio Rodríguez, along with others.

Fans will be able to get autographs and take photos with current and former Mariners players.

They will also have opportunities to play catch in the outfield, run the bases, take a photo at home plate, throw a pitch in the bullpen and take a clubhouse tour.

Day One of FanFest will be held Jan. 31 and will offer exclusive access to season-ticket holders from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event will be open to all fans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second day, Feb. 1, will be open to all fans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be less than $23 for adults and $12 for children 14 and younger.

You can find more information about FanFest here.

.

