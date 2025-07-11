Maple Valley PD pull vandalism suspect from lake, identify him as person of interest in brush fire

Local

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Maple Valley police pulled a man suspected of vandalism from Lake Wilderness, later identifying him as a person of interest in a brush fire from earlier this week.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Maple Valley Police Department posted that they were investigating vandalism at Lake Wilderness with a less-than-cooperative subject.

Maple Valley PD — with assistance from the fire department, unincorporated King County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and their Marine Unit — pulled the man out of Lake Wilderness where he had jumped in to evade officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked into jail.

According to police, he is a person of interest in a brush fire that broke out in Maple Valley on Tuesday.

Puget Sound Fire crews worked alongside the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources for more than two days to dig a fire line and extinguish the half-acre brush fire, which was located in the woods between the Pipeline Trail and SR 169.

