Manila clams, raw oysters recalled in Washington over norovirus risk

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Manila clams and raw oysters were recalled in Washington and several other states on March 4 due to potential norovirus contamination.

The oysters and clams are being recalled in states including Washington, Oregon, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, and New York.

Certain raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council from Feb. 13 through March 3 are being recalled.

Restaurants, retailers urged not to serve or sell recalled products

Restaurants and food retailers that have purchased the recalled Manila clams or raw oysters are being advised not to serve or sell them and to dispose of the products. Additionally, consumers are asked not to eat the raw oysters or Manila clams from either company.

“Shellstock, or raw, live molluscan shellfish such as oysters and clams contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems,” the FDA stated. “Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.”

Consumers of the products who may be experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report symptoms to a local health department.

The FDA noted diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by the organism.

People of all ages can become infected and sick with norovirus. Symptoms generally develop between 12 and 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. A majority of people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days.

“If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day,” the FDA stated. “This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.”

The FDA is currently awaiting further information on the distribution of the oysters and Manila clams that were harvested, and will continue to monitor its investigation, providing assistance to state authorities where necessary.

FDA outlines steps for restaurants, retailers handling recalled shellfish

Restaurants and retailers are urged not to serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters or Manila clams. The products should be disposed of by throwing them in the garbage or contacting their distributor to arrange for destruction.

“Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment,” the FDA stated.

A list of steps for employees to follow includes:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk products should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular, frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

