Man who saved woman from submerged car in Alki needs helping hand after motorcycle crash

SEATTLE — A man who rushed towards danger and helped save a woman’s life is now getting a helping hand.

KIRO 7 first introduced you to TerRon Dawson two years ago. He helped pull a woman out of her submerged car at Alki Beach in Seattle after another driver hit her car so hard, it sent it sailing into the water.

She survived thanks to him and other Good Samaritans. Now – he is hoping some kind strangers will help him.

In July, he was riding his motorcycle from work when a car illegally turned in front of him, throwing him from his bike.

Dawson landed face-first about 40 feet away from the first impact, landing on the sidewalk with a thud.

Not only was he alive, he was awake.

“I was conscious. I remember my body was like, ‘This is too much pain for you to deal with,’” he told KIRO 7 News.

Dawson said he remembers it like slow motion--approaching 35th and Avalon in West Seattle.

“I’m going down the hill, I see the white car is cutting through the intersection, I’m like, ‘what are you doing?!’”

He said strangers who saw what happened rushed to help, getting his helmet off and stabilizing him.

“The expediency and the care from the people, I remember there was an off-duty fireman who was like, ‘hey bud, I’m a fireman, I’m here, I’m here for you, we’ve got 911 coming,’ and I’m like, help me please,’” he told KIRO 7.

He’s had three major surgeries to fix his spine and his shattered pelvis, which is now bolted back together.

He is a contractor, and the crash left him unable to work. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him pay his medical bills and stay afloat while he recovers.

“It reaffirmed faith in humanity,” he told KIRO 7 News.

©2025 Cox Media Group