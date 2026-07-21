Man who beat woman with propane tank charged with felony arson and assault

Joe Vaughn Johnson was charged Friday with felony assault and felony arson after he hit a woman on the head with a propane tank on July 9.

He was arrested the following day after a standoff with police and a SWAT team ended in his capture.

According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, Johnson has five prior convictions for assault before his most recent arrest.

According to Sanders, Johnson attacked the woman so violently that she may experience permanent disfigurement from her injuries.

©2026 Cox Media Group